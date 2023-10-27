T'is the season for shopping in NYC

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANSlife) The Open Streets initiative in Midtown Manhattan — which made Fifth Avenue vehicle-free for the first time in a half-century and brought back popular pedestrian-focused areas around Rockefeller Center — was a boon for local businesses in 2022.

According to a new study conducted by Mastercard, in partnership with the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI) and Chief Public Realm Officer Ya-Ting Liu, the transformation of 11 city blocks into pedestrian-friendly public spaces as part of New York City’s largest-ever holiday season-specific Open Streets drove an estimated $3 million in additional spending at businesses along pedestrianised streets, with merchants seeing a 6.6 per cent increase in spending over similar blocks that were not opened to pedestrians.

The Open Streets initiative laid the groundwork for Mayor Adams’ effort, announced last December in the “New” New York Panel’s “Making New York Work for Everyone” action plan, to permanently reimagine Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park to Central Park. To realise this vision, Mayor Adams today established the “Future of Fifth” — a public-private partnership between New York City and four key business improvement districts and civic organisations: Fifth Avenue Association, Grand Central Partnership, Bryant Park Corporation, and Central Park Conservancy.

“Open Streets were an essential part of our city’s economic recovery, and they will continue to be a core part of our city’s future,” said Mayor Adams.

“The research is clear that Open Streets bring more people to our city’s public spaces, more business to our city’s stores, and more jobs to New Yorkers. That’s why we are reimagining Fifth Avenue as a safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard that also prioritises public space, mass transit, and cyclists. That’s why we are excited to establish this public-private partnership and bring on this team of exceptional partners who will help us ensure that businesses and pedestrians can enjoy the benefits of a more open, accessible city — not just in December but all year round.”

