TN prepared to handle Covid-19, says Health Minister

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the state Health Department was prepared to handle Covid-19 even though the disease was surging in the country, and was following all the guidelines set by the Central government.

Addressing media persons here, he said that the state had adequate oxygen facilities, beds, and medicines to handle any surge in cases. With the experience gained during the second wave of Covid-19, several precautionary measures have been taken, he added.

Ma Subramanian said that the infection was increasing in the country and Omicron mutated infections are on the rise. He said that Omicron variants like XBB and BA2 are spreading in various parts of the world but added that these were low impact ones and people should not panic.

After inspecting the Mettupalayam government hospital in Coimbatore on Saturday, he said that all the health workers were wearing masks, following the directive given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The minister said that 1,000 beds were set up in the ESI hospital in Coimbatore and a special ward with 20 beds has been set up in Mettupalayam.

He said that as per the Central government guidelines, random screening of 2 per cent of international passengers were being carried out in airports in Tamil Nadu. He added that at least two or three people were found to be infected at international airports like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchi in the last 15 days.

Ma Subramanian said that eight to ten people have been diagnosed with the disease when passengers from Dubai and Singapore were tested and added that all those infected were directed to isolate themselves at home and to take medicine as per the advice of the doctors.

