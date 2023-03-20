scorecardresearch
Twelve new Covid cases in Punjab, 14 in Haryana

By News Bureau

Chandigarh, March 20 (IANS) Twelve new Covid-19 cases were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, while in the neighbouring Haryana 14 cases were detected, officials said on Mondauy.

Out of the new cases in Haryana, 13 cases were reported in Gurugram, the hotbed. The total active Covid-19 patients in the state stood at 56.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Haryana saw 10,56,868 people were tested positive with the number of deaths stood at 10,714 till March 19.

The Covid-19 positivity rate on March 19 was 0.53 per cent with the recovery rate of 98.98 per cent.

In Punjab, which saw 20,516 deaths till March 19 since the onset of the pandemic, has 97 active cases.

The positivity rate was 0.60 per cent on March 19.

However, no patient has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) or on the life-support system in the state.

