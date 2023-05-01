scorecardresearch
UP to get 2 more multi-speciality hospitals

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh is all set to get two more multi-specialty hospitals as part of the investments promised during the investors’ summit held in February this year.

While a hospital group has evinced interest in setting up a 400-bed facility in Lucknow, the state health department has received another proposal for a multi-specialty hospital with a similar bed strength on the Varanasi-Mirzapur border.

“The groups interested in new medical ventures in UP had participated in the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit-2023. They have now identified the lands where they will build their hospital,” said a senior health official.

“The state government will ensure that nothing in the entire process is delayed at any stage, be it during documentation or for seeking departmental permissions.”

Meanwhile, Dr Girdhar Gyani, director general of the Association of Healthcare Providers in India (AHPI), said the state government should provide cheaper electricity to private hospitals.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general the Association of International Doctors, said: “Clearances are to be obtained at over two-dozen points for a new venture. Smooth processing under single window system for investors in the healthcare sector can really make a better growth.”

Uttar Pradesh already has multi-specialty chains such as Medanta and Apollo running their hospitals.

Medanta, which has its presence in Lucknow, is expanding its OPD services to 44 districts, with a focus on eastern Uttar Pradesh.

–IANS

amita/ksk/

