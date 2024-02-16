HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

US FDA okays Lupin's Minzoya tablets to prevent pregnancy

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has on Friday granted approval for drugmaker Lupin's Minzoya tablets to prevent pregnancy.

By Agency News Desk
US FDA okays Lupin's Minzoya tablets to prevent pregnancy
US FDA okays Lupin's Minzoya tablets to prevent pregnancy_pic courtyes news agency

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has on Friday granted approval for drugmaker Lupin’s Minzoya tablets to prevent pregnancy.

The pharma giant was granted abbreviated new drug application for Minzoya (Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP and Ferrous Bisglycinate Tablets), 0.1 mg/0.02 mg and 36.5 mg.

This will enable Lupin to manufacture and market a generic equivalent of Balcoltra (Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP and Ferrous Bisglycinate Tablets) 0.1 mg/0.02 mg and 36.5 mg, of Avion Pharmaceuticals LLC.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India, the company noted in a regulatory filing.

Minzoya tablets are indicated for use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy.

Citing IQVIA MAT December 2023 data, the company noted that Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, and Ferrous Bisglycinate tablets had estimated annual sales of $42 million in the US.

–IANS

rvt/khz

Previous article
Shakira to release her new album next month
Next article
Squash: Saurav Ghosal in QF of Fire Open in Washington
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US