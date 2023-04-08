scorecardresearch
US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) A total of 139 pediatric deaths from flu have been reported so far this season in the US, according to the latest data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 290,000 hospitalisations, and 18,000 deaths from flu this season in the country, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

About 1,230 people were hospitalised with flu in the latest week ending April 1, CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

