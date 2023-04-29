scorecardresearch
US reports 145 paediatric flu deaths this season

By Agency News Desk

Washington, April 29 (IANS) A total of 145 paediatric flu deaths have been reported in the US so far this season, according to the latest data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 26 million flu cases, 290,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths till date, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data published on Friday.

Nearly 1,000 people were hospitalised with flu in the week ending April 22, CDC said.

The health body recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual vaccine as long as flu activity continues.

There are also prescription flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat flu illness, which need to be started as early as possible, said the CDC.

–IANS

ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
