scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Vast majority of tweets about obesity are negative: Study

By Agency News Desk

London, May 12 (IANS) Tweets about obesity are predominantly negative, finds an analysis of more than 25,000 posts shared on social media platform Twitter.

The findings to be presented at the upcoming European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Dublin, Ireland (17-20 May), showed that about 72.97 per cent of tweets represented negative sentiments, followed by neutral (18.78 per cent) and positive (8.25 per cent).

The analysis, by researchers in Switzerland and the UK, included 25,580 tweets about obesity that were posted between December 2019 to December 2021 were extracted and analysed using artificial intelligence.

The tweets covered 243 topics including childhood obesity, Covid-19 vaccination, racism and high obesity rates among minorities, smoking, illicit substance use and alcohol consumption among people with obesity, environmental risk factors for obesity (such as unavailability of green spaces), polycystic ovary syndrome and surgical treatments.

“Obesity can lead to serious physical, mental, and social health problems and its prevalence is increasing worldwide among people of all age groups,” said researcher Dr Jorge Correia, of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Nutrition and Therapeutic Patient Education, at the University Hospitals of Geneva.

Further, the team linked spikes in Twitter activity with significant political events such as when the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the US, Nancy Pelosi, described the then president, Donald Trump, as “morbidly obese”.

A total of 1,003 tweets were posted on this topic over several days. Around 94 per cent of the tweets were negative in sentiment.

The largest number of tweets related to the issue of Covid vaccination for people with obesity, followed by Nancy Pelosi’s comments on Donald Trump being “morbidly obese”.

The third largest group of tweets wasn’t made up of tweets from the public but of tweets from research teams about their work on obesity.

Racism towards Black people was the fourth most tweeted topic.

In addition, negative tweets often talked about increased hospitalisations and death due to Covid-19 among people with obesity and about how people living with obesity are responsible for their weight.

“The negative portrayal of obesity by influential politicians and celebrities may increase stigma against people living with obesity, and also harm public health by spreading misinformation,” Dr Correia said.

The team recommended using the platform to make the information about obesity available to the public.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hacker Joseph James O’Connor aka PlugwalkJoe pleads guilty
Next article
Badminton World Federation issues an interim ban on new 'spin serve'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Badminton World Federation issues an interim ban on new 'spin serve'

Technology

Hacker Joseph James O’Connor aka PlugwalkJoe pleads guilty

Others

Ali Colours: Elevating your style with exquisite ethnic wear and Pakistani dresses, now available online

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: India to start their campaign against Chinese Taipei

Health & Lifestyle

Sleep apnoea may raise risk of long Covid: Study

News

Tanveer Bookwala on retelling classic tropes in ‘The Haunting’

News

Isha Talwar suffered an eye injury while shooting action sequence for 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

Technology

Microsoft slashes more jobs in US, not part of earlier global layoffs

Sports

India to play Mongolia in Intercontinental Cup 2023 opener

News

Arti Singh: My character Chandra is like a female Chanakya

Sports

Wandile Gwavu appointed South Africa's white-ball fielding coach on full-time basis

News

Sushmita Sen: Just like Aarya, I can go to any extent for my two daughters

News

Uorfi Javed takes a dig at former ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover over FIR against him

Sports

IPL 2023: Feel fortunate to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore from Day One, says Virat Kohli

Technology

Artifact's new feature to take on Twitter by letting you follow writers

Sports

Athletics: Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce keen to launch world title defence in Nairobi

News

When Bear Grylls met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

News

Raza Murad, Govind Namdev talk about playing grey characters in films

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US