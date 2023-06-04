scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Vegan men considered less suitable for 'masculine jobs': Study

By Agency News Desk

London, June 4 (IANS) Men who stated their dietary preferences as vegan in their job application were considered less “masculine” and thus are not likely to be hired, according to a study.

This was seen particularly in the case of jobs that were stereotypically perceived as “masculine”, such as a financial analyst, Daily Mail reported.

However, diet preferences of women “did not influence” their job prospects, according to the researchers from the University of Warsaw.

Interest in a plant-based diet has gained much prominence in recent years, with some studies also suggesting its benefits to lower the risk of heart attack or type 2 diabetes.

But the researchers said employers seem to erroneously associate veganism in men with incompetence.

Meat consumption is traditionally associated with masculinity, and masculinity, in turn, is often viewed as a measure of competence, the report said.

“Vegan men can be seen as less masculine, so with less stereotypical masculine traits,” the researchers said.

The team included about 838 study participants and randomly assigned them to one of eight versions of a fictitious resume of men and women who were supposedly applying for jobs.

In the hobby section, either “vegetable cooking” or “cooking” was added to differentiate between vegan and non-vegans.

Half of all resumes were fictitious applications for a job as a psychologist — “in line with the stereotype of a female profession,” scientists said — and the other half for a position of financial analyst, “a stereotypically male profession”.

In the Journal of Social Psychology, researchers said vegan men were considered less capable than same-sex carnivores.

Vegan men who applied for the position of financial analyst scored an average of 4.77 and 4.26 for competence and warmth, respectively. Meat eaters, on the other hand, achieved results of 4.92 and 5.3.

Male vegans who submitted resumes for a psychologist role, meanwhile, reported 4.66 and 4.92 for ability and warmth.

Carnivores averaged 4.1 and 4.43, respectively.

“Vegans who applied for a stereotypically female position – psychologist – were generally perceived as warmer than vegans who applied for a stereotypically male position – financial analyst,” the team said.

Studies have previously shown that men tend to eat more meat than women, despite the fact that both sexes need the same amount nutritionally.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad
Next article
Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

Sports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day

News

Mutual Admiration Society: Sudhir Mishra, Saqib all praise for each other

Sports

Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds common sleep hormone pill can worsen bowel inflammation

Sports

Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

Sports

Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

News

Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola mania' has arrived

News

Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'

Sports

Athletics: Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge

News

Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Sports

WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US