scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldOthers

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

‘SAVE EARTH ACTIVIST’ is a term that is used to describe individuals who contribute towards saving the environment, Sandeep Choudhary is definitely someone whom this title can be bestowed upon.

By Glamsham Brand Desk
Sandeep Choudhary leads the World's largest movements to save our planet from climate change
Sandeep Choudhary _ pic courtesy twitter

‘SAVE EARTH ACTIVIST’ is a term that is used to describe individuals who contribute towards saving the environment and making our planet a better place for everyone to live in. Sandeep Choudhary is definitely someone whom this title can be bestowed upon.

For years, Sandeep Choudhary has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants. Through his climate tech startup and strong community behind the world’s largest movement, he is taking his efforts towards protecting Mother Earth.

Sandeep Choudhary was born in a small village of jhunjhunu Rajasthan with a big dream. He was born in a simple farmer family but from the very beginning, he has a big vision for his life and career. When he came to Jaipur he tried different fields and faced lots of ups and downs in his life but no difficulty can divert him from his goal. He tried his career in the IT field then after some time opened an electric showroom then real state than in the film industry then after that capital market and at last he left his fin-tech startup BankSathi Technologies, a VC-funded $50 Million company for this world’s biggest mission to save our planet Earth.

He has been working tirelessly since then towards the reduction of carbon footprint from Earth’s atmosphere. He co-founded Inflector India and working on revolutionary heat reduction technology that blocks out excess heat and UV rays and maintains room temperature which leads to less energy consumption. The technology installations have been audited and established significant reduction in electricity consumption due to the lesser air-conditioning and reduces carbon emission by upto 30%.

Sandeep Choudhary’s path-breaking achievements as an entrepreneur and thoughtful initiatives as a save Earth activist have been recognized by the government and several national and international agencies. In the year 2016, he was invited as a delegate with honourable Prime Minister Narender Modi Ji on his Japan delegation. He also produced a patriotic drama full length feature film “Yeh Hai India”. Yeh Hai India film was also taken at the 70th Cannes Film Festival by the CII body of Government of India and received huge applause.

Earlier this year, he was conferred an honorary doctorate degree from the American University. He has been felicitated with India’s Biggest Shaksheeyat Awards by Honourable Governor of Odisha. On World Environment Day, he was honoured with the Global Business Achievers Award in Delhi. The Zee Media Group gave him the Rising Star Award for his meteoric rise as an entrepreneur. Another notable award won by him is the Best Technology Entrepreneur Award by CNBC Awaaz.

Apart from Inflector India, Sandeep Choudhary has founded YesWorld – A strong and fast growing community that supports the biggest mission and spreading the much required awareness around the most existential threat that mankind faces today due to global warming and climate change emergency. YesWorld uses blockchain technology to create several utilities to promote the save Earth mission and offering the kind of products and services which add value to the consumers’ lives without disrupting the environment. As Save Earth Activist, Mr. Choudhary keeps brainstorming and ideating innovative methods and techniques that would contribute towards nurturing the environment.

Sandeep Choudhary is making Save Earth as World’s Biggest Mission and calling everyone to be part of the mission and contribute every bit to reduce carbon emission from our atmosphere. It is everyone’s responsibility to make our planet a better place to live for coming generations than that we have today.

Pic. SourceSandeep4Earth
Previous article
Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too
Next article
PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US