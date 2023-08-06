scorecardresearch
132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC held to 1-1 draw by Delhi FC

Guwahati, Aug 6 (IANS) Newly-promoted I–League side Delhi FC held last year’s semifinalists and former Indian Super League (ISL) winner Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw in a Group E fixture of the 132nd Durand Cup being played here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Himanshu Jangra scored for Delhi FC in the 6th minute while Ramhlunchhunga equalized for Hyderabad FC in the second half.

Both teams struggled to get going in the game because of the conditions as it was raining heavily. Delhi FC seemed to manage the conditions well and as a result, took the lead in the 6th minute of the game.

Bhupinder Singh put in a cross from the right wing which was misjudged by HFC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh. Himanshu Jangra who forced the mistake, poked it into the empty goal giving the side from Delhi the lead.

Hyderabad FC players who rely on their flair and quick passing found it difficult to create any chances. HFC got their best chance to equalize in the 27th minute through a corner. The ball beat the defence and found Aaren D. Silva who was unmarked at the far post, but he shot wide. Himanshu Jangra forced Gurmeet Singh to make an acrobatic save in the closing stages of the half.

The rain stopped before the start of the second half and conditions became better suited for Hyderabad who started to control the game. Mohammed Yasir and Ramhlunchhunga started their pacey runs creating problems for the Delhi defence. The equalizer came through a corner kick from one such run.

Ramhlunchhunga took the corner kick which beat everybody inside the box including Delhi FC goalkeeper Pawan Kumar and found the back of the net. Hyderabad were looking dangerous going forward but Delhi defended resiliently and also were a threat in the counterattacks. They almost stole the game in the final minutes of the game when Himanshu Jangra’s shot just rolled past the post.

Hyderabad FC will face Chennaiyin FC in their next match on August 10 while Delhi FC will face Tribhuvan Army FC, Nepal on August 9. Both matches will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

3
