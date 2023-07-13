scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal, Rohit slam fifties; take India to 146/0 at lunch against West Indies

By Agency News Desk

Roseau (Dominica), July 13 (IANS) India’s opening pair of debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma struck solid half-centuries and took visitors to 146/0 at lunch, to be on the threshold of taking lead on day two’s play in the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park, here on Thursday.

It was a terrific first session for India on Day 2 as Jaiswal and Rohit walked off unbeaten on 62 and 68 respectively at lunch. A total of 66 runs were added by the duo in the session during their unbroken opening partnership as India were just four runs away from clinching the lead with all wickets in hand.

Resuming from 80/0, Jaiswal began by leaving deliveries from Jason Holder five times in a row, showing eye-catchy discipline to deliveries outside the off-stump after hitting attacking boundaries on day one.

Holder bowled a tidy spell in the initial part of the session, followed by spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican stemming the run-flow as they found some turn to trouble Jaiswal and Rohit while beating their bat on many occasions.

Cornwall in particular found some turn and bounce to pose questions to the Indian batters, and managed to beat Jaiswal too. But those were little hiccups as Jaiswal reached his maiden Test fifty in 104 balls by pulling a short ball from Alzarri Joseph in the gap wide of mid-wicket for four.

With this, Jaiswal became the 13th India opener to score a half-century on Test debut. The boundary from Jaiswal also brought up India’s first 100-run opening stand in 22 innings. Rohit upped the ante by whipping Joseph off his wrists over mid-wicket for six and got an outside edge running past four.

After reaching his 15th Test fifty, Rohit was quick to pounce on a short & wide ball from Jomel Warrican, slicing through point for four. When the spinner bowled a juicy full toss, Rohit danced down to drive through extra cover for another boundary, as India got another session in their favour.

Brief scores: West Indies 150 all out in 64.3 overs lead India 146/0 in 55 overs (Rohit Sharma 68 not out; Yashasvi Jaiswal 62 not out) by four runs.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Players to not lose 100 % of match fee to slow over rates in Tests under new regulations
Next article
Badminton Asia Junior C'ship: India's Tara Shah, Rakshitha advance to round of 16
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Badminton Asia Junior C'ship: India's Tara Shah, Rakshitha advance to round of 16

Sports

Players to not lose 100 % of match fee to slow over rates in Tests under new regulations

Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for India ODIs; Sharmin earns recall, Jahanara misses out

News

'The Jengaburu Curse' shows repercussions of relentless  pursuit of radioactive element

Technology

Apple Vision Pro to use custom-designed DRAM Chip

Sports

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's teams at its global events

Sports

Duleep Trophy Final: Kaverappa four-fer gives South Zone advantage over West Zone on Day 2

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown for India’s third moon mission progressing smoothly (Lead)

News

Aasif Sheikh to transform into ‘naughty girl’ in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

News

Idris Elba tells fans to keep their fingers crossed for a second 'Luther' movie

Technology

New non-invasive, portable ‘fastball’ test to detect Alzheimer’s faster

News

When Matt Damon 'fell into depression' while shooting an unnamed film

Sports

BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: 'We didn't get the total we were expecting', admits Harmanpreet after 4-wicket loss

Technology

Meta to release commercial AI model like ChatGPT, Bard

News

'It's a vulnerable time,' says Reese Witherspoon on her divorce from Tim Toth

News

Craig Mazin says, he is 'philosophically aligned' to WGA

Sports

Naocha Singh joins Kerala Blasters FC from Mumbai City FC

Sports

3rd T20I: Spinners, Shamima hand Bangladesh consolation victory over India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US