2nd ODI: India likely to experiment again, aim to seal series against West Indies (preview)

Bridgetown, July 28 (IANS) During their five-wicket win over West Indies in the ODI series opener at Kensington Oval, India rejigged their batting line-up in a bid to experiment ahead of the World Cup in a modest chase of 115. That experiment saw Virat Kohli not batting at all, with Shardul Thakur batting at six while captain Rohit Sharma chose to come at seven.

For India, apart from presenting them a chance to seal the ODI series, it is also another opportunity for them to experiment from the second ODI at the same venue yet again and see where various players stand in the lead-up to the mega event.

Ishan Kishan did well as an opener in top-scoring with 52, but could bat in middle-order or maybe India can give a look-in to Sanju Samson. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja showed left-arm spin mastery to bamboozle West Indies, but whether the visitors give a chance to Yuzvendra Chahal in Saturday’s match, it remains to be seen.

On a pitch where 15 wickets were picked by spinners, it could well be a case of trial by spin for the West Indies batters, who were just not there with the required intent in Thursday’s game, which would have disappointed head coach Daren Sammy, tasked with rebuilding the side post the non-qualification for the World Cup.

Captain Shai Hope, who top-scored with 43 even as others flattered to deceive, will be hoping for some support and application from rest of the batters.

If the batting order, which also includes the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer, steps up, then West Indies can get a respectable total and challenge Indian batters through their bowlers, especially the impressive spin duo of Yannic Cariah and Gudakesh Motie.

All can go well if rain stays away, which is predicted during the match time.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas.

