scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

All England Open: India's challenge ends as Gayatri-Treesa lose in semis

By News Bureau

Birmingham, March 18 (IANS) India’s campaign at the prestigious All England Open Championships come to an end with a semifinal loss to the women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly here on Saturday.

Playing at Axiata Arena, the Indian duo lost to the South Korean pair of Ha Na Baek and So Hee Lee 10-21, 10-21.

The Indians caused a stir last year by making the semifinals after being promoted from the reserves list, where they went down in two sets to China’s Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu.

In the semifinal played on Saturday, Gayatri and Treesa pair got off to a poor start and was trailing the Koreans after the opening exchanges. The Indians rallied to reduce the scoreboard deficit midway through but a flurry of unforced errors cost them the opening game.

After the change of sides, the Indian pair failed to shift the momentum into their favour and the Koreans raced to a solid 11-2 lead. Despite engaging in long rallies, the Indians were unable to get back into the match as the Koreans put on a clinical display to bag the 46-minute-long duel.

On Friday, India’s young women’s doubles sensation defeated China’s Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan after coming from a game down 21-14, 18-21, 21-12, to make it to the semifinals for the second successive year.

Earlier Gayatri and Treesa, who won a bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham, had knocked out the world No. 9 Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in their Round of 16 match.

The duo had started their campaign with a 21-18, 21-14 straight games victory against the seventh-seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai, their first

The young women’s pair was the only Indians left in the tournament as the last year’s finalist Lakshay Sen, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth, men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out after suffering losses in their respective second round matches on Thursday.

In the women’s singles, ace shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was knocked out in the first round while former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal pulled out of the tournament.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
WPL 2023: Mcgrath, Harris and bowlers star in UP Warriorz's thrilling 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians
Next article
Robot-assisted reconstructive surgery aids man with blocked ureter
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Robot-assisted reconstructive surgery aids man with blocked ureter

Sports

WPL 2023: Mcgrath, Harris and bowlers star in UP Warriorz's thrilling 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Sports

APRC Asia Rally: Gaurav Gill takes lead; Karna Kadur in third after Day 2

News

All 30K PVR INOX employees to wear uniforms made with recycled PET bottles

News

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

News

'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan's gig at Indore stopped over his songs

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

News

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Dalljiet Kaur weds UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel

News

Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy happened at 'the right time', says her mom

Sports

Asian Billiards: Advani, Damani, Shrikrishna storm into semis of 100-up format

Technology

Chinese scientists hopeful about silent Zhurong Mars rover: Report

News

Shweta Rastogi: From ‘Alif Laila’ to ‘Baalveer 3’, industry has changed a lot

News

Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Preeti records sensational win against Perijoc; Nitu, Manju also prevail (Ld)

News

India's first crossover hero who showed his calibre both at home and abroad

Technology

5 mn food deliveries daily in Mumbai, yet riders struggle to survive

Technology

Why AI fails to reproduce human vision

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US