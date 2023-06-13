scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australian playing XI for Ashes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Former captain Allan Border has backed pacer Scott Boland to retain his place in Australian team for the upcoming first Ashes Test against England, starting on Friday and feels that Pat Cummins led side should play the same eleven from the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Boland played a key role in Australia bowling out India for 234 on day five of the WTC Final, including the double scalp of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings to set the base for a 209-run victory. The seamer took five wickets across India’s two innings.

He was selected in the WTC final playing eleven over Michael Neser with Josh Hazlewood unavailable due to injury.

Five wickets against India at WTC final was the latest chapter in Boland’s stunning rise since his 6/7 in the second innings on Test debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test in December 2021.

“Boland has to stay. He was threatening all the time against India. It was just like Terry Alderman and Terry was just phenomenal in England. They are both the perfect pace for English conditions in the way they kiss the wicket.

Boland’s style of bowling and his general accuracy makes him the prototype English bowler. In those conditions Boland is just about first picked. They have to keep the same team that beat India,” Border told News Corp.

It certainly will be a selection headache for Australia when they pick their bowling attack for the first Ashes Test with Josh Hazlewood fit and available for selection.

Australia will face England in the first Ashes Test, starting from June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sunil Chhetri announces wife's pregnancy in style after scoring 86th goal for India
Next article
Google Photos gets new editing features for One members on web
This May Also Interest You
News

Ezra Miller issues first public comments since misconduct allegations at 'The Flash' premiere

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid patients suffer from persistent inflammation: Study

Technology

Google Photos gets new editing features for One members on web

Sports

Sunil Chhetri announces wife's pregnancy in style after scoring 86th goal for India

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer and GSK to battle for share of new RSV vaccine market: Report

News

Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two-year break, shares video of workout session

News

Adah Sharma to play female superhero in upcoming international film

Technology

Indian space startup's Azista BST's satellite orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

Health & Lifestyle

AAP grants Rs 1 cr each to two doctors who died of Covid

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song

Technology

Oracle founder Larry Ellison now world's 4th richest person

News

Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

News

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recreate the wedding pose of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gets heavily trolled

Technology

Salesforce to invest $500 mn in generative AI startups, unveils AI Cloud

Sports

Nathan Lyon ends his long wait, wins 'equivalent of a World Cup' in WTC title

Sports

Teenager Robert Renan earns Brazil call-up for friendlies

Technology

Reddit faces brief outage amid protest against new API policy

Sports

Germany secure late draw with Ukraine in international friendly

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US