scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Alyssa Healy undergoes hand surgery after accident at home; puts WBBL participation in doubt

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, Oct 22 (IANS) Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy’s participation in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season has been put in doubt after undergoing hand surgery following an accident at her home on Saturday evening.

“Alyssa injured her hand at home last night and has undergone surgery today. Further details will be shared in due course,” said the Sydney Sixers franchise, while saying that Alyssa is ruled out of the club’s clash against Sydney Thunder.

Ahead of the bat flip in the game, Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry said it was a “pretty nasty accident” resulting in Alyssa’s surgery, with the club adding that it is expected to know more about the extent of her injury in the next 48 hours.

Alyssa had already missed the Hundred competition in England due to two broken fingers at the end of captaining Australia in women’s Ashes. On Sunday, Alyssa posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story with her left hand heavily bandaged and in a splint.

Her injury means she is in a race against time to be fit for the Sixers in the WBBL, and potentially if they reach the knockouts. After this, Australia are shortly expected to leave for the tour of India in December.

Alyssa’s absence means Sixers have a new wicket-keeper in Kate Pelle. The 17-year-old had donned wicket-keeping gloves for Australia at the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in South Africa.

–IANS

bc

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ex-Inter Milan star Recoba takes charge of Nacional
Next article
Scientists create magnetic gel that heals diabetic wounds 3x faster
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US