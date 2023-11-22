scorecardresearch
Argentina into U17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

By Agency News Desk

Jakarta, Nov 22 (IANS) Argentina crushed Venezuela 5-0 on Tuesday to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals in Indonesia.

At the Jalak Harupat Stadium in West Java province, Argentina made a total of 13 shots, as compared to Venezuela’s six.

The scorers were Luis Francisco Zubeldia, Santiago Lopez, Claudio Echeverri and Agustin Fabian Ruberto, Xinhua reports.

Pablo Andres Ibarra of Venezuela got a red card after committing a hard foul in the 69th minute.

In another round of 16 match on the same day, Morocco defeated Iran 4-1 in a penalty shootout. The game, held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in East Java, ended 1-1 in regular time.

–IANS

bc/

