Armed Forces Cycle Polo Cup to get underway on March 19

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Armed Forces in association with the Cycle Polo Federation of India (CPFI), created first of its kind national tournament, Armed Forces Cycle Polo Cup 2023, which will start on Sunday at Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

The event will be a test-bed for the players to showcase their best skills and prepare them for the upcoming World Bicycle Polo Championship.

The Armed Forces Cycle Polo Cup will have three teams — Indian Army Armoured Corps, Indian Air force and Territorial Army — banging heads in seven matches in three days.

The final team will take home the UdChalo Armed Force Polo Cycle trophy and a purse of 1.5 lakhs.

The teams, led by world-renowned cyclists like JWO Vishnu S, LD Piyush Kumar Sinha and Sep Sanofar, will define the future of India in Cycle Polo in the global arena.

India leads the global tally by winning 6 gold and 2 bronze medals in the 8 Cycle Polo World Cup. This year Indian Cycle Polo team will be defending its title at the World Cup after winning the last international tournament held in 2019 in Argentina.

