Arunachal Premier League Season-1 launched in Delhi, 1st match to be played on Sep 12

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Arunachal Premier League (APL) Season 1 is all set to captivate cricket enthusiasts from September 12 to September 18, 2023.

Nabam Vivek, the secretary of Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA), expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to bring forth the inaugural season of the Arunachal Premier League. This league not only promises exceptional cricketing action but also serves as a platform to nurture cricket talent in the region.”

HS Rana, APL Tournament Commissioner, said, “The league is designed to showcase the immense cricketing potential of Arunachal Pradesh. With the involvement of five competitive teams, this T-20 format tournament is bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats.”

Abhay Singh, the owner of Tawang Tiger, shared his optimism, stating, “We are proud to be a part of the Arunachal Premier League and look forward to witnessing top-tier cricketing action among these talented teams.”

Under the banner of APL Season 1, the Sovina Stadium in Nagaland will host a series of thrilling matches, with each of the five teams – Tawang Tiger’s, Siang Sharks, Pare Warriors, Kamle Cobras, and Kameng Strikers – competing in four league matches.

Following the league stage, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, leading up to the grand finale on September 18.

Jay Kant Jha of JH Sport Industries expressed his delight, stating, “Our collaboration with the Arunachal Cricket Association underscores our commitment to nurturing sports talent in the country. The APL Season-1 promises to be a remarkable event that will contribute significantly to the growth of cricket in the region.”

–IANS

cs