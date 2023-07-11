scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: England close Day Three on 27/0 in chase of 251 after bowling out Australia for 224

By Agency News Desk

Leeds, July 9 (IANS) Though Rain wiped out the first two sessions on Day Three of the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley, it didn’t stop the action from moving at a frenetic pace in the one session of play possible on Saturday.

In the end, England reached 27/0 at stumps in a chase of 251 after their bowlers made good use of the overcast conditions to bowl out Australia for 224. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley remained unbeaten on 18 and 9 respectively for England to leave the required runs to 224.

Resuming from 116/4 and with their lead at 142 runs, the total could have been a lot less for Australia if Travis Head hadn’t struck a magnificent 77 in conditions that were very tricky for batting.

Chris Woakes (3-68) dismissed first-innings centurion Mitchell Marsh (nicked behind) and Alex Carey (chopped onto his stumps) in quick succession, while Mark Wood (3-66) took out Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins to reduce Australia to 170/8.

Australia’s lead was standing at 196 at that point, but Head and Todd Murphy (11) put on a crucial stand of 41 runs for the ninth wicket before Murphy was pinned lbw by Broad (3-45). Broad eventually ended Australia’s resistance by having Head caught at deep midwicket, shortly after the left-handed batter smacked Wood for back-to-back sixes.

Head’s heavy hitting while batting with the tail at the end ensured Australia crossed 200, a score that seemed difficult to reach when they were eight down.

A win for England will keep the Ashes alive while a victory for Australia will give them their first Ashes series triumph in the country in 22 years.

Brief scores:

Australia 263 & 224 all out in 67.1 overs (Travis Head 77, Usman Khawaja 43; Stuart Broad 3-45, Chris Woakes 3-68) lead England 237 & 27 for no loss in 5 overs (Ben Duckett 18 not out, Zak Crawley 9 not out) by 224 runs

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
