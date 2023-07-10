scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: 'It was more about the spirit of the game': McCullum hits out at Australia over Alex Carey 'stumping'

By Agency News Desk

London, July 3 (IANS) England coach Brendon McCullum has accused Australia that the visitors did not adhere to the spirit of the game after Alex Carey’s controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow which ignited the second Test at Lord’s.

On the final day of the second Ashes Test on Sunday, England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was run-out under controversial circumstances in the hosts’ chase of 317, leading to high drama at the iconic venue.

Bairstow was on 10 and England were 193/5 in the 52nd over when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green and inadvertently walked out of his crease. On seeing this, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery, and jumped in joy after firing an accurate throw towards the stumps.

It led to chaos in the middle as Bairstow believed the ball was dead, with Australia immediately going for an appeal. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney sent the decision upstairs, where TV umpire Marais Erasmus confirmed Bairstow’s dismissal.

Sharing his thoughts on the bizarre dismissal, McCullum has indicated England could skip post-series beers with Australia with his side furious over the Bairstow stumping.

“I can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer with them any time soon,” McCullum told BBC Sport’s Test Match Special.

“I think it was more about the spirit of the game and when you become older and more mature you realise the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect. You have to make decisions in the moment and they can have effects on games and people’s characters.

“By the letter of the law, he is out. Jonny was not trying to take a run and the umpires had called over. It is one of those difficult ones to swallow and you look at the small margins it is incredibly disappointing.

“But lots of people will have their opinion on both sides of the fence. But the most disappointing thing is that it will be the most talked about event of a great Test match,” he said.

After an exhilarating final day of play, Australia emerged victorious by a margin of 43 runs, courtesy of a remarkable century by Ben Stokes, and went 2-0 up in the series.

The day’s events provided an entertaining spectacle for the spectators as they witnessed the thrilling conclusion of the match.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AIFF secretary general happy with SAFF Championship evolvement
Next article
'England have to smarten up a bit and be ruthless', says Nasser Hussain after Lord's defeat
This May Also Interest You
Sports

MCC suspends three members after altercation with Australian players at Lord's Long Room

Sports

Athletics: Neeraj plans to achieve peak fitness with focus on World Championship in August

Sports

Life has been tough for me; happy my hard work has paid off, says Indian cricketer Minnu Mani

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of the series

Sports

I could still play but…not in the IPL: AB de Villiers

Sports

Triveni Continental Kings crowned champions of inaugural Global Chess League

Sports

Ashes 2023: Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed dropped as England name 15-member squad for third Test

Sports

'England have to smarten up a bit and be ruthless', says Nasser Hussain after Lord's defeat

Sports

AIFF secretary general happy with SAFF Championship evolvement

Sports

Defensa y Justicia rise to sixth in Argentine top flight

Sports

Verstappen makes it five from five with F1 Austrian GP win

Sports

Kyrgios out of Wimbledon with wrist injury

Sports

There is pressure here still pressure begins on big stage, says Shanaka after SL qualify for ODI WC

Sports

Diamond League: Avinash Sable finishes fifth in 3000m steeplechase in Stockholm

Sports

Uma, Rashi, Anusha earn call-ups, no place for Renuka, Richa, Shikha in India’s squads for Bangladesh tour (ld)

Sports

AFC U17 Asian Cup: Japan power past Korea Republic to lift the title

Sports

FIH Pro League: Spain overcome young Germans in a hard-fought clash

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Dipendra Singh Airee leads Nepal to tight three-wicket win over UAE

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US