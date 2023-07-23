scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Rain, Labuschagne play pivotal roles to keep England away from victory

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 22 (IANS) Australia’s top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne scored his 11th Test century as he and rain played pivotal roles in keeping England away from victory in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

At stumps called in early due to rain, Australia reached 214 for 5 in 71 overs and are still 61 runs behind against England, who now need only five wickets to grab a victory with day five predicted to be massively affected by rain again.

When play finally got underway after rain washed out the morning session, Australia were at 113 for four. Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh (31 not out) were solid in negotiating whatever was thrown at them by England’s bowlers desperate to separate the duo.

Whenever loose deliveries came, they were duly dispatched to boundary ropes as Labuschagne brought up his half-century in 99 balls. With the umpires declaring the light wasn’t conducive for pace bowling, England captain Ben Stokes had to bring on Moeen Ali and Joe Root.

That gave Labuschagne license to attack, smacking Root for a brace of sixes over the long-on fence. The right-hander finally reached his century in 161 deliveries when he took a single to reach the landmark in the 63rd over, followed by Marsh bringing up the hundred of the partnership.

England finally had a breakthrough in the 68th over when Labuschagne tried to cut off Root, but the on-field umpire didn’t give it out. England used a review, which showed the ball took a feather edge behind Jonny Bairstow, ending Labuschagne’s knock at 111.

Cameron Green was shaky at the start and also survived a review at the stroke of tea off Moeen, with England thinking there was a faint edge which the ultra edge didn’t confirm. Immediately after this, the rain returned to force an early end to the day.

England will be hoping the rain stays away long enough for them to pick five wickets and force a series decider in the fifth and final game of the series at The Oval. Otherwise, a washout will mean a draw and Australia will successfully retain the Ashes.

Brief scores:

Australia 317 & 214/5 in 71 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 111, Mitchell Marsh 31 not out; Mark Wood 3-27) trail England 592 by 61 runs

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Aquatics C'ships: Australia's Rousseau wins men's 10m platform to end China's monopoly of diving titles
Next article
Zim Afro T10: Zazai’s heroics help Durban Qalandars register a second consecutive win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: Zazai’s heroics help Durban Qalandars register a second consecutive win

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Australia's Rousseau wins men's 10m platform to end China's monopoly of diving titles

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa's 31 in vain as Cape Town Samp Army beat Harare Hurricanes by 16 runs

Sports

Nakamura overcomes Carlsen to win Bullet Chess Championship 2023

News

Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals the story behind their names

Technology

Elon Musk urges Twitter users to get verified and earn thousands of dollars

Sports

2nd Test: Rain forces early lunch after Mukesh gets maiden Test scalp in Kirk McKenzie

Sports

Nottingham Forest sign Nigeria international Ola Aina in a one-year deal

News

‘Crime Patrol’ actor Mazher Sayed: ‘It is challenging to absorb such crimes exist in society’ 

Sports

Asian Games: Delhi HC dismisses wrestlers' plea against Phogat, Punia's exemption from trials

News

Suparn Verma: ‘The Trial’ empowers me to create path-breaking content, bring new stories

Sports

Nordea Open: Ruud overcomes Musetti to book spot in final

News

FASAL: Empowering women and celebrating their strength

Sports

Indian National Car Racing: Deepak Ravikumar, Arjun Balu, Diljith, Tijil Rao win races

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday sets Instagram on fire with Ibiza pics; fans ask 'Where is Night Manager'

News

Mahir Pandhi: Acting alongside Puneet sir, Gireesh and Aliraza sir is like going to a Gurukul

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Delhi performs successful surgery by removing knife from man's back

News

Sanjana Sanghi named UNDP India’s Youth Champion

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US