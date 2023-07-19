scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad becomes second fast-bowler to pick 600 Test wickets

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 19 (IANS) Veteran England cricketer Stuart Broad on Wednesday became the second fast-bowler to pick 600 wickets in Test cricket on day one of the fourth match of the Ashes 2023 series at Old Trafford, here.

The 36-year old Broad achieved the historic feat after taking the wicket of Australia’s left-handed batter Travis Head. His England team-mate James Anderson, is the only other fast-bowler to have more than 600 Test wickets.

Overall, Broad is fifth bowler to take 600 scalps in Tests after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australia’s Shane Warne (708), Anderson (688) and India’s Anil Kumble (619).

Broad began the ongoing Old Trafford Test on 598 wickets and soon moved to 599 when he trapped Usman Khawaja lbw early in the match. In the third session, Broad got his Test wicket number 600 when Head was caught by Joe Root on the boundary.

“He joins the elite club alongside Jimmy Anderson. What a cricketer, what a competitor. An absolutely fantastic achievement. Only one other seamer in the history of the game has got those 600 wickets.

Broad now joins his great mate in that special club where just three spinners and two seamers have got there. No matter what kind of bowler you are, to get that number of wickets is amazing,” said former England captain Michael Atherton on-air.

Broad made his Test debut for England against Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2007, with Chaminda Vaas being his maiden wicket in the format. Till now, he has made 166 Test appearances and has been a member of four Ashes-winning sides.

“To do it as a fast bowler, with all the stresses and strains on your body is quite incredible. It is a very special wicket that Broad will remember for a long, long time. Even with all the wickets he has taken, he was working on a new delivery ahead of the season, the out-swinger. He is always trying to get better. That is why he is so high on that wicket-takers list. A constant search for improvement,” added Atherton.

Broad’s 600 wickets have come at an average of 27.57 and consist of 20 five-wicket and three 10-wicket hauls. He has the most number of wickets against Australia (149) in 39 matches, overtaking Ian Botham’s 148 wickets.

Out of those 149 wickets against Australia, Broad has taken out Australia’s veteran left-handed opener David Warner 17 times, whom the quick continues to consistently come out on top against, including in the ongoing Ashes.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation
Next article
Fan chases Vijay Deverakonda to touch actor’s feet at an event
This May Also Interest You
News

Fan chases Vijay Deverakonda to touch actor’s feet at an event

Sports

Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation

Technology

Meta rolls out WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

Technology

Pfizer, Gilead, GSK to lead $150 bn infectious diseases mkt by 2029: Report

Sports

1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka

Technology

AI-powered sex robots will eliminate need for human partner in bed: Ex-Google exec

News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

News

'The Wheel of Time 2' trailer brings in drama, action, romance and emotional weight

News

Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut

News

Madonna returns to social media after health scare

News

Saswata Chatterjee plays cop in Bengali streaming series 'Abar Proloy'

News

Haripriyaa Bharggav’s ‘Panch Kriti: Five Elements’ trailer out

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pics from spiritual retreat, says ‘meditative state is my powerful source of strength’

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Wanted to pitch the ball in right area; allow surface to do rest, says Jemimah on her four-fer

News

Netizens slam Margot Robbie for using native Aussie accent during ‘Barbie’ promotional tour

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US