Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s dismissal was the best thing to happen for India in clash with Pakistan, says Salman Butt

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Pakistan’s former captain Salman Butt has expressed his happiness on the Asia Cup clash between the arch-rivals and said, the early dismissals of India’s top batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the best thing that happened in the game.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were packed off early in the match as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice. Rohit managed to score only 11 runs off 22 deliveries while Kohli departed scoring 4 runs.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt stated, “I was saying earlier that apart from 2-3 players, there’s a lack of experience when it comes to such intense pressure games (in the Indian team).

“The best thing that happened to India today was that their main players (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) were dismissed early and that their youngsters staged a comeback. They took them to a respectable total,” he added.

Despite the poor start, India managed to put up a respectable total on the board, courtesy of Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan’s vital 138-run partnership. The partnership helped India cross the 200 runs mark after early dismissals.

However, the match got washed away due to the rain, resulting in both teams sharing a point each.

–IANS

hs/bsk

4
