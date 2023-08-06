scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: China hold Korea to 1-1 draw in league match

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Defending champions Korea Republic failed to capitalise on an early goal and were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly China in their third match in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday.

Korea went into the lead in the 18th minute when Jang Jong-Hyun converted a penalty corner in the key round-robin league match. China came back strongly in the second half to score a field goal through Chen Chongcong in the 43rd minute to salvage one point from the match, their first point of the tournament.

Korea are second in the standings with five points from three matches with Malaysia leading the table with six points from two games.

After a goalless first quarter, Korea went ahead when Jang Jong-Hyun put them ahead in the 18th minute, converting a penalty corner.

Korea, who enjoy a 7-1 head-to-head advantage over China with one drawn encounter, made many attacks but their efforts were thwarted by the Chinese defence and goalkeeper. They were also reduced to 10 men twice — first through a green card for Jung Man-Jae, around the time China scored the equaliser via Chen Chongcong. The second time when Lee Seung-Hoon was shown a yellow card. China too were reduced to 10 players when Zhu Weijiang was shown a green card.

Next up for Korea is a clash with hosts India on August 7 while China will face Japan on August 9.

–IANS

bsk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rajnikanth, Shiva Rajkumar look intense in new ‘Jailer’ poster
Next article
Katrina posts love-filled pics with hubby Vicky Kaushal
This May Also Interest You
News

Katrina posts love-filled pics with hubby Vicky Kaushal

News

Rajnikanth, Shiva Rajkumar look intense in new ‘Jailer’ poster

News

'Scenes from a Marriage' took toll on Jessica Chastain's friendship with Oscar Isaac

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC held to 1-1 draw by Delhi FC

Sports

Lanka Premier League will help me prepare for Asia Cup, says Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Bangalore shuttler Mithun Manjunath emerges as the top buy in Players' auction

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Punjab FC announce squad ahead of clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

News

Museum of Pop Culture removes exhibitions of J.K Rowling due to her 'transphobic views'

News

Metallica forced to pay over $300k in damages as fans damage venue property

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev evicted in final week

News

Angus Cloud 'did not intend to end his life', his mother asserts

News

Telugu action-spy-thriller 'Devil- The British Secret Agent' to release on Nov 24

News

Akshay gives funny spin to 'Kya hua tera wada' with pals on Friendship Day

News

Prem Parrijaa on 'Commando' character: He hits to kill, not just to hit for sake of it

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out animated avatar feature on iOS beta

Technology

Spyware maker LetMeSpy ceases operations as hacker wipes server data

Sports

Golf: Vedika Bhansali leaps into T-4 at US Kids World Champs, four Indians finish in Top-6

Technology

Leaked footage reveals Tesla Cybertrucks with open frunks inside Gigafactory Texas

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US