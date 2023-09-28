Asian Games: Naorem Roshibina Devi wins her second medal in wushu, disappointed not to win gold

Hangzhou, Sep 28 (IANS) Naorem Roshibina Devi made history for India in the Asian Game Wushu completions on Thursday, winning a medal in the second successive Games But the colour of the medal was not what she had wanted and works hard for.

Roshibina won a silver in the Women”s Sanda 60kg wushu at the Xiaoshan Geuli Sports Centre in Hangzhou after losing to home favourite Wu Xiaowei of China 0-2 in the final.

Roshibina, who had won a bronze medallist in the same weight category in the 2018 Asian Games, had reached the final by beating Thi Thu Thuy Ngeyen of Vietnam on Wednesday, out up a good fight initially but made some mistakes that helped the Chinese opponent the chance to score two points

“I made some mistakes, which I should not have I will try and improve and don’t make those mistakes. I have worked hard for this and came here with lot of hope. I wanted to win gold medal for my country but it did not happen today. I will improve further and win gold next time ” said Roshibina Devi.

Roshibina Devi could be pardoned the mistakes she made in the final for she has been distracted by things happening in her home state on Manipur, which has been experiening ethenic violence for the last many months. Roshibina Devi’s parents are still in Manipur and she lives in fear every day for her safety.

Roshibina, who has been living away from Manipur for training, said she usually speaks to them very Sunday but is always worries that the next time she may not be able to speak to them.

‘I am always worried about their safety,” she told the media here.

