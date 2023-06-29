scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Kabaddi C'ship: India beat Iran 33-28 to qualify for final

By Agency News Desk

Busan (South Korea), June 29 (IANS) India stormed into the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship after registering a narrow 33-28 win over Iran at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center, here on Thursday.

With a win over Iran, India stood strong on top standing. This was India’s fourth win on the trot.

The Indian men’s kabaddi team will play Hong Kong on Friday in the last league stage game before the final, scheduled on the same day.

The top two teams after the conclusion of the league stage will play the final. India captain Pawan Sehrawat led from the front, scoring 16 of the 33 points for India.

India and Iran, both on unbeaten runs coming into the contest, had a watchful start and were going head-to-head in the first quarter. Aslam Inamdar earned a 2-point raid in the 11th minute. Later, India inflicted an All-Out to extend their lead to 11-5.

Sehrawat escaped past two Iranian defenders to stretch their lead to 17-7 with four minutes left in the first half. Iranian defenders produced a Super Tackle against Inamdar to end the first half trailing by 19-9.

Iran, the reigning Asian Games champions, mounted a terrific comeback after the break as they inflicted an All-Out, cutting down the deficit to four points at 26-22 with six minutes left.

A super tackle by India with 30 seconds to go in the match followed by a two-point raid by Arjun Deshwal helped India seal a thriller with a 33-28 scoreline to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

India have won seven of the eight Asian Kabaddi Championship editions played so far while Iran won the title once, in 2003.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nasscom announces first UK launchpad to help Indian tech SMEs
Next article
Virgin Galactic to launch commercial flight service today
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch commercial flight service today

Technology

Nasscom announces first UK launchpad to help Indian tech SMEs

Sports

Chennaiyin FC sign midfielder Sweden Fernandes from Goa

News

'It feels I am back home': Ravi Behl on his comeback with 'The Night Manager'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Ollie Pope unlikely to field on Day-2 of Lord's Test: Reports

News

Madonna rushed to NYC hospital after being unresponsive, postpones ‘Celebration Tour’

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls ‘immature adults’ to the nominated trio Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri

Sports

Mental conditioning specialist Paddy Upton to work with Indian men's hockey team

Technology

Samsung may not unveil Galaxy Buds 3 at Unpacked event next month

News

Big B promises new avatar of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in new promo

News

Kim Cattrall explains what led to her 'And Just Like That…' cameo

Technology

Canon logs production of 110 mn EOS cameras, 160 mn Interchangeable RF/EF Lenses

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri gets nominated after discussing nomination

News

Harish Kalyan looks intense, fierce in new poster of 'Diesel'

Technology

The Vatican creates own guidelines against misuse of AI in ChatGPT era

News

Kunal was more of himself as a director while working on ‘Madgaon Express’

Technology

US Patent & Trademark Office confirms years-long data leak

Technology

Tesla Power USA brings innovative alkaline water purifiers to India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US