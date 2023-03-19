scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Kho Kho: Assam girl Ranjana Sarania picked in Indian team; Akshay Bhangare to lead boys Team

By News Bureau

Guwahati, March 19 (IANS) Assam girl Ranjana Sarania has been selected for the 15-member Indian team, which will participate in the 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship slated to begin on Monday in Tamulpur in Baksa district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The 18-year-old Ranjana hails from Tamulpur. Akshay Bhangare will captain the Indian Boys’ team.

Both the men’s and women’s teams of India were announced on Sunday following a five-day coaching-cum-selection camp held at the indoor stadium at Sarosojai Sports Complex here.

Altogether 36 women players from all across India participated in the camp.

Ranjana is the third kho kho player from Assam to get selected for the national team. Before this, Supriya Gogoi represent the Indian women’s team and Pinku Deka was selected for the men’s team.

Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) wished Ranjana and team India best wishes.

The Indian teams:

Women: Priyanka Ingale, Gouri Shinde, Apeksha Sutar, Nikita Pawar, Parvin Nisha, Monika L, Bindu, Nirmala Bhati, Gurveer Kaur, Archana Majhi, Deepika Chowdhury, Meenu, Ranjana Sarania, Nasreen (captain) and Madhu.

Stand by: Ritika, Monika and Reshma.

Men: Amit Patil, Akshay Gampule, Arun Gunki, Akshay Bhangare, Suyash Gargate, Aniket Pote, Avdhut Patil, Gowtham MK, Atla Siva Nagireddy, Madan, S Santhru, V Kabilan, Sachin Bhargo, Aakash and Mukesh.

Stand by: Subham Kachi, Sibin M, Dhruv.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Pankaj Advani beats Brijesh Damani to retain Asian Billiards title
Next article
Jenna Ortega admits to changing lines on sets of 'Wednesday'
This May Also Interest You
News

Jenna Ortega admits to changing lines on sets of 'Wednesday'

Sports

Pankaj Advani beats Brijesh Damani to retain Asian Billiards title

Sports

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink conducts coaching clinic in Mumbai's Dharavi

Technology

Scientists detect 1st evidence of volcanic activity on Venus

News

Kareena Kapoor: Today no big or small, only good actors

Fashion and Lifestyle

Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli

Sports

Asian 20km Race Walking C'ships: Akshdeep clinches gold; Vikash, Paramjeet qualify for Paris Olympics

Sports

Football: Bengaluru to host 2023 SAFF Championship in June-July

News

Bhumi Pednekar refers to her co-star as 'jethani, here's why

News

Rahul Jain's new song 'Wo Din' will be all about love, friendship

Sports

2nd ODI: We didn't apply ourselves with the bat, says Rohit after India's 10-wicket thrashing

News

Liam Neeson reveals why he said no to playing James Bond because of his partner

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Travis Head power Australia to series-levelling win (ld)

News

Shalin Bhanot talks about playing a demon in 'Bekaboo'

Sports

APRC Asian Rally: India's Gaurav Gill aces Indian leg; Karna Kadur finishes third

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat, Manisha enter pre-quarters; Lovlina starts campaign on Monday

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Head power Australia to series-levelling victory

News

Willem Dafoe is open to return as Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man' universe

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US