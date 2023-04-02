scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Athletics: Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win at 2023 Xiamen Marathon

By News Bureau

Xiamen (China), April 2 (IANS) Kenyan Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba claimed the men’s title, while Meseret Abebayehu Alemu from Ethiopia took the women’s gold in the 2023 Xiamen Marathon on Sunday.

Kipchumba, who was not leading in the early phase of the race, clocked a time of two hours, eight minutes and four seconds to cross the finishing line first, reports Xinhua.

“This is my first time competing in Xiamen Marathon. The race impressed me with the number of racers and the enthusiastic spectators,” Kipchumba said. “I kept my pace in the early stages of the race, and begin to speed up at the end, this is my strategy.”

Lencho Tesfaye Anbesa from Ethiopia and Omar Ait Chitachen from Morocco took the silver and bronze medals in 2:08:29 and 2:08:59 respectively.

The women’s title went to Ethiopia’s Alemu who clocked 2:24:42, while Gladys Chesir Kiptagelai from Kenya finished second in 2:25:51. Guteni Shone Imana, also from Ethiopia, took the bronze in 2:25:58.

As one of China’s top marathons, the 2023 Xiamen Marathon has attracted 35,000 contestants.

The Xiamen Marathon gained the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label in 2021, becoming the second Chinese marathon race to win this label after the Shanghai Marathon.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Reduce screen time for autistic children: Experts
Next article
Saif, Shoojit Sirkar, Drashti Dhami express grief at Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet
This May Also Interest You
Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach foundation, SAi Shakti win Phase 2 matches

News

Ajay Devgn celebrates b’day with special screening of ‘Bholaa’ for the underprivileged

News

Suniel Shetty wishes Ajay Devgn a 'super successful year' on his birthday

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from 'Akelli' set

News

Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Ravanasura’ set for April 7 release

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestants celebrate 110 years of feature films in India

News

Saif, Shoojit Sirkar, Drashti Dhami express grief at Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet

Health & Lifestyle

Reduce screen time for autistic children: Experts

News

All at NMACC: From 'Gallan Goodiyan' to India's influence on global fashion

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut finds ‘desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent’ annoying

News

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz shares joyful moments with him after trial

News

'Fantastic Four' movie has a new writer with 'Avatar 2' scribe Josh Friedman

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron XBB.1.16 is 'one to watch': WHO

News

Varun Dhawan responds to criticism for picking Gigi Hadid, kissing her: ‘It was planned’

News

Anupam Kher sings a song for 'Metro… In Dino', shares a BTS video from sets

Sports

Serie A: Kean decisive in Juve's victory, Inter sink at San Siro

Sports

Off-field issues waste time, hamper preparations of Indian wrestlers

Sports

All set for Paris Olympics, women's hockey team has come a long way

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US