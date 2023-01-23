scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australian Open: Djokovic trounces Alex De Minaur to set up quarterfinal clash with Rublev

By News Bureau

Melbourne, Jan 23 (IANS) Putting his fitness fears to bed, Novak Djokovic breezed past home favourite Alex De Minaur in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open here on Monday.

In a dominant display, former world No 1 moved freely to dispatch the Australian 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena. The Serb will next play Andrey Rublev after the fifth seed saved two match points en route to edging Holger Rune in a five-set thriller.

In their first ATP head-to-head meeting, Djokovic was locked in from the first ball. He struck his groundstrokes with effortless power and depth to force the home favourite into errors, surging to the first set in just 36 minutes.

Djokovic has now won 25 consecutive matches at the Australian Open, equalling his longest streak of victories at the hard-court major. His last defeat at the event came against Hyeon Chung in 2018.

After winning the opener, the fourth seed continued to time the ball well. Djokovic hammered his backhand down the line to great effect and consistently found a range of angles to push De Minaur wide as he produced his best performance of the fortnight to triumph after two hours and seven minutes.

Djokovic is chasing a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy and will reclaim the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings if he wins the title. The 35-year-old has produced his best tennis at Melbourne Park throughout his career, lifting the Australian Open trophy a record nine times.

World No. 24 De Minaur was aiming to reach the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the first time, having dropped just one set en route to the fourth round. The 23-year-old defeated Rafael Nadal at the United Cup earlier this month.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
Our bowling has lacked heat in previous World Cups, says Irfan Pathan
Next article
Scientists find new emperor penguin colony via tracking their poop from space
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Scientists find new emperor penguin colony via tracking their poop from space

Sports

Our bowling has lacked heat in previous World Cups, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

Haroon Rashid appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan men's team

News

‘Angoori Bhabi’ Shubhangi Atre reacts to Vidya Balan’s video

Technology

Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked

News

Priyanka Dhavale talks about shooting for a romantic dance sequence

Sports

FairPlay news comes on board as official partner of ILT20

Sports

Ishan Kishan avoids lengthy suspension on hit-wicket appeal against Tom Latham in first ODI: Report

Sports

India's Jehan Daruvala joins champions MP Motorsport from Prema for 2023 F2 season

Technology

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, Pro downloads from sale

News

A sneak peak BTS dubbing ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ in Hindi

News

'BB16': 'Mandali' seems to fall apart due to 'ticket to finale'

News

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer: Ranbir turns 'makkar' for 'jhoothi' Shraddha

News

Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma make memories while shooting in Agra for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

Suniel Shetty glad PM named 21 islands, netizens ask him to focus on daughter's wedding

News

Abdu Rozik has a happy and spontaneous nature, affirms Subuhii Joshii

Sports

Mary Kom to head Oversight Committee for wrestling federation; Yogeshwar, Murgunde named members

News

Rochak Kohli gained 15 kgs for his heartbreak track 'Tere Jaane Ke Baad'

News

‘Pathaan’ re-opens these shut cinemas across the country

News

Anjali Arora: Trolling does affect mental health, it can disturb one's life

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US