Back in LaLiga after 13 years: Atletico De Madrid shore up their defensive line with versatile full-back Cesar Azpilicuet

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, July 8 (IANS) Cesar Azpilicueta, the Navarre-born defender, arrives at the Civitas Metropolitano after eleven seasons at Chelsea, where he earned the honour of being captain.

Atletico de Madrid continue to shape their squad for next season, and from the looks of things across the first weeks of the transfer window have made a clear decision to reinforce their defence, bringing in Javi Galan, Santiago Mourinno, Çaglar Soyuncu and, as was announced on Thursday, Cesar Azpilicueta.

The arrival of Azpilicueta, a Champions League winner and former captain of Chelsea FC, represents a strong reinforcement for Diego Simeone’s squad. The 33-year-old has a wealth of experience in elite football, as already familiar with LaLiga EA Sports having come through the ranks at CA Osasuna. He made his senior debut in 2007 – against Atleti’s city rivals Real Madrid, no less – and went on to make almost 100 league appearances for the club.

“I’m proud to be at this great club and I’m really looking forward to getting started,” he said at his presentation.

His versatility, as he can play both at centre-back (preferably in a three-man line) or as a full-back, on either flank, combined with his leadership skills and defensive talent, makes him a key new addition for Simeone, one which will allow the Atletico coach to boost his defensive depth and lean on an experienced, winning head.

He lands in Spain after an 11-year spell in London during which time he won the Champions League, two Europa Leagues, one European Super Cup, one Club World Cup, two Premier Leagues and one FA Cup. He has also played in France, with Olympique Marseille, where he made 12 Champions League appearances.

He has also played three World Cups and two European Championships with Spain, making a total of 44 appearances and scoring one goal.

