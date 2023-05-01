scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Badminton: Host China announces squad for Sudirman Cup

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, May 1 (IANS) Defending champions China announced a 20-player roster for the 2023 Sudirman Cup on Monday.

According to the Chinese Badminton Association, Shi Yuqi, Li Shifeng, and Lu Guangzu will play in the men’s singles, while the women’s singles players are He Bingjiao, Wang Zhiyi, and Olympic champion Chen Yufei.

Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi and Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang will participate in the men’s doubles, while the women’s doubles will feature world No. 1 Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan, Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian, and Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning, a Xinhua report said.

In the mixed doubles, the Chinese team has chosen Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping.

The 2023 Sudirman Cup will be held in Suzhou, China, from May 14 to May 21.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bayern Munich down Hertha to recapture top spot in Bundesliga
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Bayern Munich down Hertha to recapture top spot in Bundesliga

Health & Lifestyle

UP to get 2 more multi-speciality hospitals

News

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest number of Covid cases in a day

Sports

World Boxing C'ships: India's Hussamuddin, Varinder to begin their campaign

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal's 124 in vain as Suryakumar, David carry Mumbai to six-wicket win

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaiswal's 124 in vain as Suryakumar, David carry Mumbai to six-wicket win (ld)

Sports

Delhi's iconic Sonnet Cricket Club gets evicted, left with no space to practice

Sports

Formula 1: Perez wins in Azerbaijan, Verstappen completes 1-2 for Red Bull; Leclerc places third

Sports

Asian U18 athletics: Girls team wins medley race; Bapi Hansda scripts history with silver in 400m

Health & Lifestyle

School timings in Patna extended after weather improves

Sports

IWL 2023: Sethu Madurai roll over Lords FA Kochi, Kickstart beat Odisha FC

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek downs Pera to reach fourth round, Chinese duo out of women's doubles

Sports

'We never gave up after losing first game', says Shetty-Rankireddy after becoming Asian Champions

Technology

SL President urged experts to promote AI taking India, Singapore as models

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning 124 propels Rajasthan to massive 212/7 against Mumbai

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Beating CSK in Chennai is special', says PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan after winning last-ball thriller

Sports

IPL 2023: 'If we can't get a boundary, we'll run well', Sikandar Raza reveals plan behind his final ball heroics against CSK

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US