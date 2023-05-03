scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

BAI to conduct selection trials for Asian Games squad from May 4-7

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The 2021 World Championship medallists Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will face off against their young challengers at the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games to be held at the Jwala Gutta Academy in Hyderabad from May 4-7, 2023, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced on Wednesday.

The Badminton Association of India has been conducting selection trials for major team championships since last year with top-20 ranked players in the BWF world ranking being picked directly.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to be played from September 23-October 8, 2023 will have separate team championships for men and women followed by individual events in which India can have a maximum of two entries per event.

Nine men’s singles players and eight women’s singles players have entered the trials for three spots each while there are four entries each in men’s and mixed doubles and three in women’s doubles.

“The selectors have proposed to pick one pair each for men’s and women’s doubles and two mixed doubles combinations through a round-robin tournament format to decide the final standings,” the BAI said in a media release.

Selection Trials format:

Men’s and women’s singles players will be divided into two groups in Stage 1 with the top two players in each group going to Stage 2. The four players will once again face-off in a league format and the result of Stage 2 for players competing against each other for the second time will be considered for the final standings.

For the doubles events, there will be only one stage with all pairs playing round-robin matches to decide the final standings.

The selected players will join HS Prannoy, former world champion PV Sindhu, reigning Asian Champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and the women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Warner CEO roasted on his own media outlet – CNN – by striking writer-comedian
Next article
South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket with immediate effect
This May Also Interest You
Sports

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket with immediate effect

News

Warner CEO roasted on his own media outlet – CNN – by striking writer-comedian

Sports

IPL 2023: Lost mainly because there were no significant partnerships at top of the order, admits Shubman Gill

Sports

Barca Director of Football Alemany set to leave

Sports

Indian Women's League: Mumbai Knights FC face East Bengal FC (preview)

News

Mumbai hotel staff break into a dance to welcome Backstreet Boys

Technology

Promising startups still have reason to cheer amid funding winter

Technology

Musk tells Sachin Agarwal why Twitter's 'For You' algorithm is working fine

Technology

LinkedIn's new AI feature to write messages to hiring team

Health & Lifestyle

Women twice likely to be hospitalised post heart attack than men: Study

Sports

Chess: WGM Vantika Agrawal rises to India No. 3 rank

Dialogues

Chatrapathi Dialogues: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action packed dialogues

Technology

AI in medical imaging may magnify health inequities: Study

Technology

Mozilla acquires fake review detection startup 'Fakespot'

Sports

IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar returns as CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Toss delayed due to slight drizzle

News

Salman Khan brings 'sexy back' in new shirtless picture in pool

News

Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Jubilee' director for launching 'fresh talents'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US