scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Barcagate payment to referee scandal continues to grow in Spain

By News Bureau

Madrid (Spain), Feb 22 (IANS) The controversy over money paid to a former referee by FC Barcelona continues to increase in Spain in a case that is quickly becoming known as “Barcagate.”

“Barcagate” came to light last week when it was revealed that FC Barcelona had paid around 7 million euros to a consultancy owned by Jose Maria Negreira, a former referee and also the former vice-president of the referees technical committee.

This money was supposedly paid for reports on referees and youth team players at other clubs, but former Barca coach Ernesto Valverde (now at Athletic Club Bilbao) on Saturday told the press he had never seen any reports during his two and a half years at the club, while Jorge Patasso, the assistant to Tata Martino in the 2013-14 season, said they never saw any reports either.

An attempt by the 42 La Liga clubs in first and second divisions to release a joint communique expressing concern over the case, was thwarted when both Barca and Real Madrid refused to sign it. Nevertheless, the 14 clubs that make up La Liga’s Delegate Committee on Tuesday did release a communique expressing the “maximum seriousness” and “deep worry” about the revelations, which many believe could have led to Barca having favorable refereeing decisions for a period between 2001-2018.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Monday that if current Barca president Joan Laporta, who was also president for the period 2003-2010, before returning in 2021, was “unable to give explanations” for the payments, “he should resign.”

Laporta responded in a press conference on Tuesday in which he insisted that during his first mandate, Negreira’s services were “billed and those bills had the documental and video support that corresponded to them”, a Xinhua report said.

Laporta then launched into an attack on Tebas, saying the La Liga president had “shown his anti-Barcelonism, his phobia and his obsession against Barca.”

“He has a track record of an obsession with Barca,” said Laporta of Tebas, adding that he would “not give him the satisfaction” of resigning.

To further complicate matters, lawyers representing Negreira said he is suffering the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and would be unable to testify.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa hammer Bangladesh to seal semi-final spot
Next article
Napoli ease past Frankfurt in UEFA Champions League
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Napoli ease past Frankfurt in UEFA Champions League

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa hammer Bangladesh to seal semi-final spot

Sports

Former Watford and Valencia boss Gracia takes over at Leeds

Technology

Twitter to open source its algorithm next week: Musk

Technology

Microsoft increases chat limits on Bing AI

Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US