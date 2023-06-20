scorecardresearch
Barcelona signs young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye

Madrid, June 20 (IANS) FC Barcelona announced the signing of 18-year-old Senegalese central defender Mikayil Faye from Croatian side NK Kostosija Zagreb, under a contract lasting until the end of June 2027.

Faye is slated to commence the next season with Barcelona’s B-team, Barca Atletic. Still, he will accompany the first team on their pre-season tour of the United States and regularly train with Xavi Hernandez’s squad, reports Xinhua.

“I have always dreamed of playing in Spain, particularly with Barca,” said Faye, who completed 13 appearances in the Croatian second division last season.

“I adorned my room with photos of Barca, over my bed and in my mind. I will devote my all because the club has expressed confidence in me. It’s a dream come true,” he assured.

