BATC: Indian women team beat Japan 3-2 to reach maiden final

Malaysia, Feb 17 (IANS) The Indian women’s team made history in the Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) 2024 by securing a maiden finals berth defeating Japan 3-2 in the semis, here at, Shah Alam, Malaysia on Saturday.

Facing a formidable Japanese side, the Indian team showcased remarkable performance, rallying behind their young talents to secure a memorable win.

The encounter kicked off with a setback as PV Sindhu, India’s ace shuttler, faltered against Aya Ohori (17-21, 20-22) in the opening match making India trail 0-1. However, undeterred by the early setback, the Indian team mounted a spirited fightback.

Doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand delivered a stellar performance, clinching a hard-fought victory (21-17, 16-21, 22-20) over the world no. 6 Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, leveling the tie at 1-1.

The momentum swung in India’s favor as Ashmita Chaliha stunned the experienced Nozomi Okuhara with a commanding straight-game win (21-17, 21-14), extending India’s lead to 2-1.

In the fourth rubber, India went with a scratch pair of Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa, in the absence of injured Tanisha Crasto, and Japanese duo Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto did not find it hard to beat the Indian pair 21-14, 21-11.

The stage was set for a thrilling finale, with 17-year-old Anmol Kharb stepping up to the challenge despite her limited experience in the tournament.

The reigning national champion Kharb showcased nerves of steel and impeccable skill, overpowering world number 29 Natsuki Nidaira in straight games (21-14, 21-18) to seal India’s historic victory and secure a spot in the final.

