BBL: Scott Boland signs three-year deal with Melbourne Stars

By Agency News Desk

Melbourne, June 29 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Scott Boland has signed a three-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) club Melbourne Stars, also his original home franchise in the competition.

Boland, currently with the Test team in England for the Ashes, spent three seasons with the Hobart Hurricanes before giving up a BBL deal last year due to him being a key member of Australia’s Test attack in their home summer.

The 34-year-old previously played for Stars from 2013-2019, playing just 31 games.

Boland, who holds a Cricket Australia contract for the 2023/24 season, gained cult status in Melbourne following his heroics on Test debut during the Boxing Day Test against England at the MCG in December 2021, taking an astonishing 6/7 to claim Player of the Match award.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the Big Bash again and it’s great to be back at home with the Melbourne Stars in front of family and friends at the MCG. The Stars have the best fans in the league and hopefully I can be a part of some success and that elusive first BBL title,” said Boland in a statement by the club.

Melbourne Stars finished last in the points table of BBL in the previous season, securing only three wins from their 14 matches. Signing back Boland is a part of the club’s strategy to develop a strong squad for the upcoming BBL season.

Overall, Boland has picked 70 wickets in the BBL, at an economy rate of 8.47 and average of 25.45, with his best figures being 4/30 coming at the MCG in early 2017.

–IANS

nr/ak

