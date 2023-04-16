scorecardresearch
BCCI announce increase in prize money for all men's and women's domestic tournaments

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced an increase in the prize money for all men’s and women’s senior domestic tournaments.

Under this announcement, the champions of the Ranji Trophy from the upcoming 2023/24 season are set to earn INR 5 crores as prize money, up from INR 2 crores. The senior women’s team one-day winning side will be earning INR 50 lakhs as winning amount, seeing a huge jump from INR 6 lakhs, with the runners-up to get INR 25 lakhs.

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket — which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ?5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ?50 lacs (from 6 lacs),” Shah said through his official Twitter account.

As per the revised arrangement, the runners-up of Ranji Trophy will get INR 3 crores, up from the earlier INR 1 crores. The losing semi-finalists of Ranji Trophy will now get INR 1 crores. The prize money for the Irani Cup winners has been doubled from INR 25 lakhs to INR 50 lakhs, with runners-up to get INR 25 lakhs.

The prize money for the Duleep Trophy winners is now at INR 1 crores, up from INR 40 lakhs, with the runners-up to get INR 50 lakhs. The Vijay Hazare Trophy winners will now get INR 1 crores, up from INR 30 lakhs last season, with the runners-up to get INR 50 lakhs.

The DB Deodhar Trophy winners will now get INR 40 lakhs as prize money, up from INR 25 lakhs when it was held the last time and runners-up to get INR 20 lakhs.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners will get INR 80 lakhs, instead of INR 25 lakhs in the last season, with the runners-up to get INR 40 lakhs. In the case of the senior women’s T20 trophy, the winning team will get INR 40 lakhs, instead of INR 5 lakhs earlier and runners-up to get INR 20 lakhs.

Earlier, the BCCI also announced the domestic schedule for 2023/24, with the Deodhar Trophy to be held after a gap of three years. The season will kickstart with Duleep Trophy, to be held from June 28 to July 16, followed by Deodhar Trophy in the zonal format, with six zones competing from July 24 to August 3.

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
For Shehnaaz Gill, working with Salman Khan meant lots of good food and fun
Next article
IPL 2023: Rana, Suryakumar pick Piyush Chawla's spell as differentiator in Mumbai's five-wicket win over KKR
