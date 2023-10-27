BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The senior Indian women’s cricket team will take on England and Australia women’s teams in two separate home series comprising a total of two Tests, six T20Is and three ODIs — all matches to be played at the Wankhede Stadium and the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The two home series will be played across December and January starting with the T20I clashes with England from December 6 which will be played under lights at the Wankhede Stadium. England’s Tour of India will culminate with a four-day Test scheduled from December 14 to 17 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed the schedule for the IDFC First Bank home series for Team India (Senior Women) against England and Australia,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed in a release.

“This action-packed home season will include two Tests in December, along with six T20Is and three ODIs. The season kicks off with the resumption of A tours, as India A hosts the England A team for three T20s at the Wankhede Stadium,” the release added.

After England’s departure, the international home season will continue as

Australia will then arrive in India to kickstart their multi-format series, commencing with a Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24.

The Test will be followed by six white-ball matches, starting with the three ODIs, followed by three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium.

Schedule:

India Women A v England Women A:

Nov 29: 1st T20 at Wankhede Stadium

Dec 1: 2nd T20 at Wankhede Stadium

Dec 4: 3rd T20 at Wankhede Stadium

India v England Series

Dec 6: 1st T201 at Wankhede stadium

Dec 9: 2nd T20I at Wankhede Stadium

Dec 10: 3rd T20I at Wankhede Stadium

Dec 14-17: Test at DY Patil Stadium

India v Australia Series

Dec 21-24: Test at Wankhede Stadium

Dec 28: 1st ODI at Wankhede

Dec 30: 2nd ODI at Wankhede

Jan 2: 3rd ODI at Wankhede

Jan 5: 1st T20I at DY Patil Stadium

Jan 7: 2nd T20I at DY Patil Stadium

Jan 9: 3rd T29I at DY Patil Stadium

