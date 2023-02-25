scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Chung-Hsu clinch doubles title, India's Anirudh-Prashanth finish as runners-up

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) Yunseong Chung and Yu Hsiou Hsu clinched the doubles title in the Bengaluru Open 2023 despite a strong resistance offered by Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Vijay Sundar Prashanth in the final at the KSLTA Stadium, here on Saturday.

Chung-Hsu, a South Korean-Taipei combination, bagged the trophy with a 3-6, 7-6 (7) 11-9 win at the ATP Challenger event, which is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

The doubles prize distribution was performed by Kapil Mohan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka. The ceremony was also graced by Syed Akhtar and the Tournament Director Sunil Yajaman.

Earlier in the singles, Max Purcell placed himself in line to win a second ATP Challenger title within a week when he marched into the final. Purcell, who had won the trophy in Chennai last Sunday, defeated Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4).

He will face No. 2 seed and countryman James Duckworth in the summit clash on Sunday. Duckworth defeated compatriot James McCabe 6-3, 6-3 in the other Last-4 clash.

Purcell, the defending Wimbledon doubles champion, made a bright beginning to the match, bringing up a break in the very first game and he did not let the advantage slip for the remaining part of the first set.

Medjedovic gathered together his game in the second set to take a 3-0 lead but Purcell hit back to make it 3-3. The Aussie had a golden chance to close out the match in the second set itself while serving on the back of a 5-4 lead but the Serbian broke back to make it 5-5.

Medjedovic garnered another break in the 12th game to pocket the second set 7-5. In the deciding third set, both the players managed to hold on to their serve as the match veered towards a tie-break.

In the tie-break, a mini-break gave Purcell a 5-4 lead and the Australian this time did not squander the chance to emerge the winner.

Duckworth made light work of McCabe in a match where the former was in full control. Duckworth employed his trusted formula of big serves and sharp ground shots to gain a measured win.

The constant pressure applied by Duckworth was evidenced by the 6 breakpoints he earned in the match, and he could also convert 3 of them to wrest the match.

–IANS

cs/ak

Previous article
Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third
Next article
'The lack of application and discipline was unreal', Shastri advises Australian batters to go back to basics
This May Also Interest You
News

Crowd does 'Macarena as Tyga gives Taste of Ice Cream Man at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Medvedev masters Murray to win Qatar Open

Sports

There is pressure on everyone, it's a World Cup final, says Australian captain Lanning

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Krejcikova upsets Swiatek to win first WTA 1000 title of her career

Sports

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan do a Derby double over East Bengal FC to seal third place

Sports

Football: India go down 1-3 to Qatar in U-17s friendly

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers upset Calicut Heroes in derby thriller

Sports

Barca coach Xavi: Still league and cup to play for after European exit

Sports

Women's T20 WC: South Africa can end 'amazing tournament' with silverware, believes captain Luus

Sports

'The lack of application and discipline was unreal', Shastri advises Australian batters to go back to basics

Sports

Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third

Sports

Govind, Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing (Ld)

Sports

New Delhi Marathon: Double Olympic champion Rudisha urges athletes to give their best, qualify for Asiad

Sports

Senior Hockey Women National: Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey MP reach final

Sports

Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Max Purcell, James Duckworth reach final

News

'Baazigar' Divine gives tadka of 'mirchi' at Vh1 Supersonic

News

Paris Hilton says she was drugged & raped during her teen years

News

Britney Spears gets warning from animal control after her dog bites elderly man

Health & Lifestyle

12 films screened at Sikhlens fest in Chandigarh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US