Boca Juniors sack manager Hugo Ibarra

By News Bureau

Buenos Aires, March 30 (IANS) Boca Juniors have parted ways with manager Hugo Ibarra after a lackluster start to Argentina’s domestic football season, the Buenos Aires club said.

The 48-year-old will be replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Mariano Herron; according to a Boca statement, a Xinhua report said.

“The reserve coaching staff is going to take charge for now, hopefully only for a few days,” club director Mauricio Serna said on Wednesday.

“It’s not easy, but we are already working to bring in a new head coach.”

Ibarra led Boca to 20 wins, seven draws and nine defeats after replacing Sebastian Battaglia last July.

Boca are currently 14th in Argentina’s 28-team Primera Division standings with 11 points from eight games.

–IANS

ak/

