Brazil Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter quarterfinals

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam have made their place in the quarterfinals of the Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Bhagat has entered the singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles, on the other hand, Kadam reached the quarterfinals of singles and men’s doubles.

Bhagat, the Padma Shri Awardee, defeated Brazil’s Raysson Ferreira De Abreu Silva, and Dominican Republic’s Patricio Andres Echeverria Olave to make it to the singles quarterfinals where he will face Peru’s Pedro Pablo De Vinatea, according to information received here.

In the men’s doubles event, Bhagat along with Kadam of India defeated India’s Nilesh Balu Gaikwad and Manoj Sarkar, Republic’s Patricio Andres Echeverria Olave and Peru’s Pablo Cesar Cueto and in the third group match, they defeated Brazil’s Breno Johann and Leonardo Zuffo to set up a quarterfinal clash with Peru’s Pedro Pablo De Vinatea and Renzo Diquez Bances Morales.

In the mixed doubles, Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass started their campaign with a loss to France’s Mathieu Thomas and Maud Lefort, but quickly made a comeback and won their next 2 games against Peru’s Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Jenny Bertha Ventocilla Huaranga, Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Aliyev and France’s Catherine Naudin. They beat the Indian pair of Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur to reach the quarterfinals where they will face Indonesian pair Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam started the campaign well with a thumping win over Brazil’s Diego Armando Honorato Madeira. He maintained his winning record by defeating Korea’s Jeon Sunwoo and Brazil’s Rogerio Junior Xavier De Oliveira to set up a quarterfinals clash with India’s Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj.

–IANS

bsk

Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Assam; targets earlier govts over lack of health infra
Ali Merchant enlightens those trolling him for working during Ramadan
