Brazil's Marquinhos, Richarlison to miss Morocco friendly

By News Bureau

Rio de Janeiro, March 19 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos and Tottenham forward Richarlison will miss Brazil’s friendly against Morocco next week due to injury, the South American country’s football confederation said.

Marquinhos was ruled out with an abdominal strain while Richarlison suffered a suspected right leg injury, a Xinhua report said on Sunday.

Interim Brazil head coach Ramon Menezes has not yet named replacements for the pair, according to a confederation statement.

The fixture will be played at the IBN Batouta Stadium in the Moroccan port city of Tangier on March 25.

The last time Morocco and Brazil met in an official match was in 1998 when Brazil prevailed 2-0 in Belen. The teams also crossed paths in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup in France, a match Brazil won 3-0.

–IANS

ak/

