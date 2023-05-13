scorecardresearch
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich miss ex-striker Lewandowski, says coach Tuchel

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw (Poland), May 13 (IANS) Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel admitted that the club is trying to find a top striker, as Robert Lewandowski’s transfer to FC Barcelona means that “40 goals in all competitions are missing.”

Ex-striker Lewandowski scored 238 goals in 253 matches in eight years at Bayern before leaving last summer, and Tuchel admitted that the team is missing the presence of a top striker, reports Xinhua.

“Of course, the big teams that are dominant right now have a big number nine, which Bayern also had with Robert Lewandowski. He is absolutely a world-class scorer. Lewandowski’s absence means that we missed 40 goals in all competitions,” the German was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“The aim is to find and get one that guarantees over 25 goals per season, but there aren’t that many top strikers. Today every club is looking for these forwards, everyone wants them,” Tuchel added.

In the current Bundesliga campaign, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry are the joint top scorers for Bayern with just 11 goals each.

“There are some teams in which the responsibility for scoring goals lies on several shoulders. Arsenal is an example. We also want to have a few players who can score 15 or 16 goals per season. I’m happy that we’re able to create goalscoring chances,” Tuchel concluded.

German giants Bayern Munich are on course to secure their 11th Bundesliga title in a row, with a one-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund with three games to go.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
