Cameroon ready for Uganda ahead of 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifier

Njeru (Uganda), Oct 26 (IANS) The head coach of Cameroon’s women’s national team has issued a warning to hosts Uganda ahead of a Paris Olympic Games qualifying match. Uganda will host the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the first leg of the second round qualifiers at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, Central Region of Uganda, on Thursday.

Cameroon’s head coach, Jean Baptiste Bisseck, conveyed his team’s determination to secure a win during an interview with Xinhua.

“We want to win away from home so that we make our work easier when we host the second leg,” added Bisseck.

Bisseck emphasized that they will not underestimate the Ugandan team as home ground often provides a comfort advantage.

“We need to be aggressive from the start because we need early goals,” the Cameroon coach stated.

On the other hand, Uganda Crested Cranes’ interim coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula expressed confidence in his team’s preparedness.

“I know Cameroon is a higher-ranked team because they have been involved in several international matches over the years. But my team is well prepared to get a good result,” he added.

Cameroon advanced to the second round with a bye due to their high ranking among African teams, while Uganda moved forward by defeating Rwanda in the first round of the qualifiers.

Tanzania and Ethiopia, representing the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA), continue their journey in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers as well.

The top two teams from the qualifiers will earn the honor of representing the African continent at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France.

