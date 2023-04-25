scorecardresearch
Chefs de mission seminar held to update Hangzhou Asian Games preparations

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou (China), April 25 (IANS) A three-day chefs de mission seminar opened here on Tuesday, with 45 delegation chiefs of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in Asia assembling to learn the latest updates on the Hangzhou Asian Games preparations.

On the first day of the seminar, chefs de mission learned of the organizers’ reports on competition services, anti-doping work, venue preparations, athletes’ accreditation, accommodation and catering services, finance, and media operations.

During their stay in Hangzhou, the delegation chiefs will visit competition and non-competition venues of the Games, with a series of cultural activities also on the agenda to offer them a better understanding of the host city, a Xinhua report said.

As a routine in the preparations of major global competitions, the chefs de mission seminar provides a platform for the organizers and participating delegations to share information.

The last chefs de mission seminar of the Hangzhou Asian Games was held virtually in September 2021.

–IANS

ak/

