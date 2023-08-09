scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Chelsea suffers setback from Nkunku injury

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 9 (IANS) Chelsea’s preparation for the new season has suffered a major setback with the news that French international striker Christopher Nkunku has had a knee operation and will be out of action for an “extended period.”

Nkunku, who cost 52 million pounds (66 million US dollars) from RB Leipzig, suffered the injury playing in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago and the club has now confirmed he will be out of action for a considerable time, reports Xinhua.

“Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period,” the club confirmed in a statement, adding that “the 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation program with the club’s medical department.”

The club now has to decide whether they need to dip back into the transfer market to sign a replacement.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rakow win over Aris Limassol in UEFA Champions League qualifier
Next article
Have ‘substantial doubts’ about our ability to stay in business: WeWork
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Have ‘substantial doubts’ about our ability to stay in business: WeWork

Sports

Rakow win over Aris Limassol in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Technology

US cybersecurity company Rapid7 to lay off 470 employees

Sports

Italy's Furlani wins long jump gold at European Athletics U20 Championships

Sports

‘Every game is an opportunity to prepare…’: Babar Azam

Technology

Google adds translation feature to Gmail mobile app

Sports

Boult, Jamieson return for England ODI series

Technology

X introduces Sensitivity Settings, Enhanced Blocklist for advertisers

News

Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: Vikram can make soft-landing on Moon’s surface even with engine failure, says ISRO chief

News

Offices across South India declare holiday on Aug 10, release date of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer'

Sports

IND vs WI: Suryakumar, Tilak help India beat WI by 7 wickets to keep series alive

Sports

Women's World Cup: First-half blitz sends France to quarters as they beat Morocco 4-0

Sports

‘Not an easy place to tour for reasons like this’, says Ashwin as ground staff fails to draw a 30-yard circle in 3rd T20I

News

Noted Malayalam director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Sports

Manoj Tiwary makes a U-turn, comes out of retirement for one more season

News

Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8

Sports

AIFF President Kalyan Choubey hails India's participation in Merdeka after 22 years

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US