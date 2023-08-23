scorecardresearch
Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks

By Agency News Desk

Baku (Azerbaijan), Aug 23 (IANS) India’s Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa held World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to a second successive draw in their two-game final in the FIDE World Cup here on Wednesday, taking the summit clash into the tiebreaker.

Praggnanandhaa, who had played out a draw with white pieces on Tuesday, held the Norwegian five-time World Champion in Classical Chess to another draw, this time with black pieces.

It was a quiet draw as Carlsen could not gain much advantage despite playing with white pieces.

The final will now be decided on Thursday via rapid chess tiebreak games.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
