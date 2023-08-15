CM Mamata Banerjee, AIFF chief lead clubs, fans in paying tributes to iconic Mohd Habib

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) officials and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led numerous fans of Indian football in paying tributes to former captain and legendary footballer Mohammed Habib.

Habib, who has been suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s Syndrome for years, passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 74.

Born on July 17, 1949, the former India captain represented the country in 35 international matches, and scored 11 goals in the process, after making his debut against Thailand in the Merdeka Cup at Kuala Lumpur in 1967. Habib etched his name in the folklore of Indian Football in 1970, when he played an integral part in the Blue Tigers’ bronze medal-winning run in the Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Saddened to learn of the demise of the legendary Indian footballer Mohammed Habib at Hyderabad today. An iconic player of the Calcutta Maidan in the 1960s- 1980s and a darling of football-lovers ever since he was one of the best midfielders the country has ever produced. We could confer on him our highest award Bangabibhushan in 2018. I convey my sincere condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote in her condolence message on Twitter.

Expressing his condolences, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “I am extremely saddened to hear of the passing away of Mohammed Habib. The ‘Bade Miya’ of Kolkata football was my coach and mentor in TFA and Mohun Bagan. His contribution to India’s bronze medal-winning team in the 1970 Asian Games will be remembered forever. May his soul rest in peace.”

AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said, “Mohammed Habib was one of the finest footballers of his time, and remained dedicated to the game throughout his life. I am deeply saddened by his passing away.”

Mohun Bagan Club, which Mohammed Habib represented for many years, also expressed his sorrow for his passing away.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Indian football legend Md Habib. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time,” Mohun Bagan said in a message on Twitter.

The Mohammedan SC club too expressed their condolences to Habib’s family.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the Indian great Md Habib Saab on his demise. We are genuinely grateful for his contributions to the club. May Allah give him the highest rank in Jannah,” the club tweeted.

Always considered a big-match footballer, Habib always shone when it was needed most. He had the rare distinction of scoring the winning goals in three Durand Cup finals in the span of seven seasons for East Bengal.

For Mohun Bagan, he was the key performer when Pele’s Cosmos Club played against the Green and Maroon brigade in an exhibition club in Kolkata. Habib not only scored a goal in the 2-2 draw but also earned the praise of King Pele for his impressive display at the Eden Garden that evening.

Habib was one of the few players to win the Triple Crown (winning the IFA Shield, Durand Cup and Rovers Cup in the same season) for both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in 1972 and 1977, respectively.

