CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

Windhoek (Namibia), April 8 (IANS) Three players have been penalised for breaching the International Cricket Committee (ICC) Code of Conduct during the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off clash between USA and Jersey played here on April 4.

USA and Jersey played out an intense Qualifier Play-off match on Tuesday in a game that oscillated between the two sides throughout. Chasing 231, Jersey mounted comebacks on multiple occasions against the USA, who needed the win to book a Qualifier berth.

The USA eventually held their nerve to win the game by 25 runs and had Ali Khan to thank for his magical spell of 7-42.

The high-voltage clash saw three players — USA’s Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh, and Jersey’s Elliot Miles — penalised for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Khan was guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The pacer received a demerit point which means he will miss the next two games — either T20I or ODI, whichever comes first — that the USA play after having accumulated three demerit points previously. The total four demerit points over a 24-month cycle have been converted to a two-match suspension as per article 7.6 of the Code. He has been also fined 15% of his match fee.

His teammate Jasdeep Singh has been fined 30% of his match fee and received two demerit points for breaching Article 2.12 of the Code, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

Jersey’s Elliot Miles has been penalised 15 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching Article 2.3 of the Code, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.”

There will be no formal hearing as all three players accepted the charges levelled by the on-field umpires Andrew Louw and Claus Schumacher, and third umpire David Odhiambo.

